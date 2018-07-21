Tim Henman says Novak Djokovic is a proven champion but won Wimbledon by gaining momentum in the earlier rounds. (0:42)

Guido Pella and Marco Cecchinato will meet in the final of the Croatia Open in Umag on Sunday.

Argentine Pella needed his third three-set match of the tournament to edge past Robin Haase 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to reach his third ATP final.

Pablo Cuevas dashed his hopes of a first ATP victory at the Rio Open in 2016, while Alexander Zverev defeated Pella at the Munich Open final last year.

World No. 72 Pella, will hope victory could see him inch towards a Top 40 ranking -- his highest being No. 40 in 2016 -- but faces Cecchinato, 25, who took his first ATP final in Budapest earlier this year.

Cecchinato, ranked 27, eased his way into the final with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marco Trungelliti and is now set for his highest ever world ranking.