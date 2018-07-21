Fabio Fognini overcame Fernando Verdasco in three sets to reach the Swedish Open final Saturday.

Editor's Picks Cornet into Swiss final after Bouchard retires hurt No. 1 seed Alize Cornet will play for the Swiss Open title after opponent Eugenie Bouchard retired injured during their semifinal on Saturday.

No. 3 seed Fognini outlasted Spaniard Verdasco, 34, after two hours 17 minutes on Centre Court in Bastad, eventually advancing with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win.

Italy's Fognini, 31, cruised through the first set with three breaks of serve but No. 5 seed Verdasco hit back in similar fashion to level up and force the decider.

Fognini twice led by a break in the third set but failed to convert on both occasions, before finally taking chance to seal victory and reach his second ATP singles final of the season.

He will face No. 4 seed Richard Gasquet in the championship match after the Frenchman saw off Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 6-3 in one hour 12 minutes later on Saturday.