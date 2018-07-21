        <
        >

          Wimbledon champ Michael Stich, doubles great Helena Sukova inducted into HOF

          2:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEWPORT, R.I. -- Michael Stich and Helena Sukova have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

          They were enshrined Saturday during a ceremony on Newport's grass center court outside the hall.

          Stich won Wimbledon in 1991 and a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in doubles with German countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer.

          The 49-year-old Stich said he is "so proud and honored to be a part of the family."

          Hall of Famer Jim Courier told the crowd that "the beauty of his game is what really sticks with me."

          Sukova, a 53-year-old Czech, captured 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns -- nine in women's, five in mixed.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices