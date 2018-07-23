        <
          Margarita Gasparyan earns first WTA main-draw win in over 2 years

          12:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NANCHANG, China -- Former Russia Fed Cup player Margarita Gasparyan earned her first WTA main-draw win in more than two years at the Jiangxi Open on Monday.

          Gasparyan beat former qualifier and former junior world No. 1 Shilin Xu 6-1, 6-4.

          Gasparyan won WTA singles (1) and doubles (2) titles in 2015 and played for Russia in 2016, then fell off the main tour because of injuries.

          Other winners included No. 2-seeded Qiang Wang and No. 8 Xinyun Han, while the defeated included No. 4 Kurumi Nara and No. 7 Ying-Ying Duan.

