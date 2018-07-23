Roger Federer on Monday announced he will not play in the Rogers Cup this season, with the world No. 2 citing his judicious scheduling as the reason for his withdrawal.

"I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," Federer said in a statement. "I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans. I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year. I wish the tournament every success and am sorry to miss it."

Federer has not played since falling to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, a match that Federer led two sets to love.

A two-time champion at the Rogers Cup, which alternates venues each year between Montreal and Toronto, Federer has played the event only once in the past four seasons.

The Rogers Cup did announce that world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and returning Andy Murray are all scheduled to participate.

The event takes place Aug. 4-12 at the Aviva Centre in Toronto.