Former world number two Vera Zvonareva bowed out in the first round of the Moscow River Cup on Monday as she was beaten in straight sets by Kaia Kanepi.

It came just under a month after Zvonareva, born in Moscow and a home favourite, qualified for the main draw of a grand slam for the first time since 2015 at Wimbledon before losing to eventual winner Angelique Kerber.

Kanepi however, an eighth seed, dominated with a 6-2 6-2 victory.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich meanwhile, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for her best major finish, produced a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win over Johanna Larsson. Sasnovich, the fifth seed, saved four break points in her last two service games.

Wildcard Anastasia Potapova, the youngest player in the draw, and Tamara Zidansek also progressed. Zidanesk won five of six close games to upset 6-3 6-1 Antonia Lottner and will be rewarded with a face-off against either Anna Kalinskaya or second seed Daria Kasatkina

It wasn't such good news for Duan Ying-ying who went down 6-2 6-3 to Zhu Lin.

Kurumi Nara, the fourth seed, was knocked out by Lu Jingjing.