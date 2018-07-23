Novak Djokovic is no longer working with "guru" Pepe Imaz.

According to an article in the Metro, Djokovic's coach, Marian Vajda, influenced the split with Imaz, who was part of Djokovic's camp since before the start of Wimbledon 2016.

Primarily employed as a spiritual leader known for preaching love and harmony, Imaz was brought in to help with the emotional balance in Djokovic's life and career. However, Djokovic failed to win a major in the two years they spent together.

Pepe Imaz wears a shirt which reads "Love and Peace" as he watch the a Paris Masters match in 2016. AP Photo/Michel Euler

Imaz runs a tennis academy in Spain, but his influence on Djokovic has come under scrutiny. Widespread reports suggested Imaz was one of the reasons Djokovic split with coach Boris Becker last December. Djokovic won six of his 13 majors with Becker as his coach.

After brief stints with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek as coaches, Djokovic reunited with Vajda this spring after a yearlong separation. In an article in Dennik Sport, the coach made it clear he did not want Imaz on the team.

"Yes, I was pushing his end, though it was not my No. 1 condition," Vajda said. "It was that I have to see Novak personally. The second was to set specific rules and plans in the coming months."

Djokovic went on to win Wimbledon, his first major title since completing the career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open.