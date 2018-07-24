        <
        >

          Top seed Zhang Shuai beats Sabine Lisicki in first round of Jiangxi Open

          12:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NANCHANG, China -- Top-seeded Zhang Shuai registered a straight-sets victory over 2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki in first-round play at the Jiangxi Open on Tuesday.

          Zhang hopes to clinch her third WTA title but had to fight for nearly two hours to beat her German opponent 7-6 (0), 6-3.

          Zhang, who accepted a wild-card entry, will take on Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the second round.

          Thai qualifier Peangtarn Plipuech benefited when fifth-seeded Vitalia Diatchenko retired due to injury while trailing 4-6, 6-4, 3-1.

          Other first-round winners included Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and Karman Thandi of India.

