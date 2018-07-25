        <
          Top-seeded Zhang Shuai advances to Jiangxi Open quarterfinals

          10:41 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NANCHANG, China -- Top-seeded Zhang Shuai moved into the Jiangxi Open quarterfinals for the first time after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday.

          World No. 32 Zhang, the top-ranked Chinese player, needed around 90 minutes for the second-round win over her Russian opponent, who earned her first WTA main-draw win in more than two years when she beat Shilin Xu in the first round.

          Zhang, who accepted a wild-card entry, is hoping to clinch her third title. She next plays compatriot Zhu Lin, who earlier beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-3.

          Second-seeded Qiang Wang of China survived a scare before beating Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

