NANCHANG, China -- Third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland reached her third quarterfinal of the year when she beat Eri Hozumi of Japan 6-3, 7-5 at the Jiangxi Open on Thursday.

Linette, trying to win her first WTA title, will face Australian Open junior champion and qualifier En-Shuo Liang of Taiwan.

Sixth-seeded Saisai Zheng of China defeated qualifier Karman Thandi of India 6-4, 6-0. Zheng will face first-time quarterfinalist Fang Ying Xun, who defeated Jing-Jing Lu 6-4, 7-5.

Also, Fangzhou Liu upset eighth-seeded Xinyun Han 6-3, 6-3 for her second career quarterfinal, where she will play second-seeded Qiang Wang, another Chinese woman.

Six Chinese players feature in the quarterfinals, and the bracket setup means three are guaranteed to make the semifinals.