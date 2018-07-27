Top two seeds Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman crashed out of the Hamburg Open on a day of quarterfinal upsets in Germany.

Chile's Nicolas Jarry toppled French Open finalist Thiem 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) to secure his first-ever career win over an ATP top 10 player and book his spot in the final four.

World No. 69 Jarry recovered from 3-5 down in the opening set and also saved three set points in the second-set tiebreak to shock world No. 8 Thiem and set up a clash with either No. 3 Pablo Carreno Busta or Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili.

No. 2 seed Schwartzman is also out following a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat to fellow Argentine Leonardo Mayer, who is chasing a third title in Hamburg. He will face Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik, who beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 3-6, 6-3,6-2 earlier on Friday.

At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Italy's Matteo Berrettini shocked No. 8 seed Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-3 to reach Saturday's semifinals. He will face qualifier Jurgen Zopp, who beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat Japan's Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-1 and will play Laslo Djere for a place in the final. Djere advanced with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) win against Viktor Galovic.