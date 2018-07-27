        <
        >

          Dominic Thiem, Diego Schwartzman crash out of German Open

          Dominic Thiem is out of the German Open. Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images
          2:08 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Top two seeds Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman crashed out of the Hamburg Open on a day of quarterfinal upsets in Germany.

          Chile's Nicolas Jarry toppled French Open finalist Thiem 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) to secure his first-ever career win over an ATP top 10 player and book his spot in the final four.

          World No. 69 Jarry recovered from 3-5 down in the opening set and also saved three set points in the second-set tiebreak to shock world No. 8 Thiem and set up a clash with either No. 3 Pablo Carreno Busta or Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili.

          No. 2 seed Schwartzman is also out following a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat to fellow Argentine Leonardo Mayer, who is chasing a third title in Hamburg. He will face Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik, who beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 3-6, 6-3,6-2 earlier on Friday.

          At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Italy's Matteo Berrettini shocked No. 8 seed Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-3 to reach Saturday's semifinals. He will face qualifier Jurgen Zopp, who beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

          No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat Japan's Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-1 and will play Laslo Djere for a place in the final. Djere advanced with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) win against Viktor Galovic.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices