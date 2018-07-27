        <
        >

          Lin Zhu upsets top-seeded Zhang Shuai to reach Jiangxi semifinals

          12:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NANCHANG, China -- Lin Zhu upset top-seeded Zhang Shuai 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 in a marathon quarterfinal at the Jiangxi Open on Friday.

          Zhang committed 50 unforced errors and eight double faults over the 2 1/2-hour match.

          Zhu's only other semifinal appearance on the WTA tour was more than two years ago in Kula Lumpur.

          Zhu will take on sixth-seeded Saisai Zheng in the semifinals after she beat Fang Ying Xun 6-3, 6-4.

          Second-seeded Qiang Wang remained on course for her first career WTA title when she beat Fangzhou Liu 6-3, 6-0.

          Wang fell 2-0 behind then won 12 of the remaining 13 games. She's into her second WTA semifinal.

          Wang will meet Magda Linette of Poland, who survived a tough quarterfinal against 17-year-old Australian Open junior champion En-Shuo Liang of Taiwan 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

          "Maybe she's (Liang) not experienced ... but she played great," Linette said. "She came out and played like she belonged here already."

