Leonardo Mayer is back in another final of the German Open after edging past Jozef Kovalik 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(7) on Saturday.

The 2014 and 2017 champion saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak and rallied from a set down to win the semifinal in two hours and 54 minutes.

World No. 32 Mayer will face qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili in Sunday's final, after the Georgian came through Nicolas Jarry 7-5, 0-6, 6-1.

In the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Italian Matteo Berrettini defeated Estonian Jurgen Zopp 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach his first ATP Tour final.

The 22-year-old 's win was his fourth straight-sets match of the week and took one hour and 19 minutes.

In the other match of the day, world No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut came from a set down to defeat Slovenia's Laslo Djere 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4.

Berrettini and Bautista Agut will now face in Sunday's final, which will be the first competitive meeting between the pair.