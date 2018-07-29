Tim Henman believes Rafael Nadal's prowess on clay will see him overtake Roger Federer's Grand Slam titles record. (0:28)

Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Leonardo Mayer to claim the German Open and his first ATP final in Hamburg.

It was third time lucky for Basilashvili who lost finals in 2016 in Kitzbühel, Austria and in 2017 in Memphis, who took the match 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

Despite struggling to get over 35 percent of his first serves in, in the opening set, Basilashvili broke the Argentinean in the ninth game before serving for and taking the set.

That shocked Mayer into life in the second, breaking opponent three times consecutively to take the second set without much trouble.

Having lost the second set 6-0 of his semifinal victory over Nicolas Jarry, Basilashvili was unfazed.

The third set made with serve, with Mayer serving and Basilashvili fighting back to draw level each time up to 5-5.

Basilashvili broke Mayer and then saved on break point on his own serve before taking the title.