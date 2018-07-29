        <
        >

          German Open 2018: Nikoloz Basilashvili defeats Leonardo Mayer for his first ATP title

          play
          Henman tips Nadal to overtake Federer slams record (0:28)

          Tim Henman believes Rafael Nadal's prowess on clay will see him overtake Roger Federer's Grand Slam titles record. (0:28)

          11:22 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Leonardo Mayer to claim the German Open and his first ATP final in Hamburg.

          It was third time lucky for Basilashvili who lost finals in 2016 in Kitzbühel, Austria and in 2017 in Memphis, who took the match 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

          Despite struggling to get over 35 percent of his first serves in, in the opening set, Basilashvili broke the Argentinean in the ninth game before serving for and taking the set.

          That shocked Mayer into life in the second, breaking opponent three times consecutively to take the second set without much trouble.

          Having lost the second set 6-0 of his semifinal victory over Nicolas Jarry, Basilashvili was unfazed.

          The third set made with serve, with Mayer serving and Basilashvili fighting back to draw level each time up to 5-5.

          Basilashvili broke Mayer and then saved on break point on his own serve before taking the title.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices