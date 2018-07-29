        <
          John Isner beats Ryan Harrison for fifth Atlanta Open in six years

          7:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- John Isner won the BB&T Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second straight year.

          The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five or more times.

          Isner improved to 31-4 in the event, winning four matches in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss -- with a 26-24 fifth set -- to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia player has 14 ATP Tour titles. He also won the Miami Open in April.

          Isner won three straight titles from 2013-15 and lost the 2016 final to Nick Kyrgios.

