Dusan Lajovic cruised into the second round of the Austrian Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in Kitzbuhel.

In the opening round of the last clay-court tournament of the year, the No. 8 seed from Serbia broke serve twice in both sets to win in one hour 10 minutes.

Lajovic, who is world No. 66, is on course to meet top seed and home favourite Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Mikhail Kukushkin battled from a set down to beat wildcard Corentin Mouter 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Kukuskin saved 11 break points across the three sets as he won in over two hours.

Denis Istomin advanced after a straight-sets win over Federico Delbonis. The world No. 87 negotiated a first-set tie break to win 7-6 (5), 6-2 and will now face two-time Austrian Open champion and No. 2 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber Wednesday.

Jaume Munar defeated Yannick Hanfmann 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 while Dennis Novak beat fellow Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in the final match of the day.