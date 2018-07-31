Matteo Berrettini advanced to the round-of-16 of the Austrian Open after beating Gilles Simon.

Simon, who is the current world No. 313, claimed the first set 6-1 with relative ease but then lost the next two 3-6, 4-6.

Fifth seed Simon raced into a 5-0 first-set lead, breaking the Italian's opening two service games before holding to win 6-1.

But Berrettini, who is at a career-high ranking of 52 in the world after winning his first Tour title at the Swiss Open last week, recovered in the second set, breaking Simon early to go 3-0 up.

Sixth seed Maximilian Marterer also progressed, despite losing a set to world No. 96 Jurgen Zopp. The German won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in exactly two hours to set up a second round match with Mikhail Kukushkin.

Seventh seed Jan-Lennard Struff, however, was knocked out by Japan's Jaro Daniel, capitulating after losing a first-set tie break in a 7-6 (3), 6-1 defeat.

Nikoloz Basilashvili also exited the competition after losing 6-3, 6-3 to Laslo Djere. Basilashvili was fresh from winning his first ATP title at the German Open last weekend but couldn't maintain the same performance level as he lost his serve twice in both sets.

Chile's Nicolas Jarry defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4 while Romania's Radu Albot eased to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jozef Kovalik.

Martin Klizan beat Sebastian Ofner 6-2 6-4 to set up a second round match against top seed and home favourite Dominic Thiem.