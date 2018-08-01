It was a day of shocks at the Austrian Open, as the top four seeds - Dominic Thiem, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Fernando Verdasco and Robin Haase - all made second-round exits on Wednesday.

Thiem, in front of a home crowd, lost to Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan 1-6, 6-1, 7-5, in a two-hour encounter. 2014 finalist Thiem, currently No. 8 in the ATP Rankings, had his serve broken in the final game, and lost his way from there.

Fourth seed Hasse suffered the first shock of the day losing 6-7 (5), 4-6 to Jaume Munar while second seed Kohlschreiber was defeated shortly afterwards, losing 7-5, 3-6,1-6 to world No. 95 Denis Istomin.

Former world No. 7 Verdasco, who was the third seed in Kitzbuhel, also blew a one-set lead as he lost 7-6 (6), 5-7, 3-6 to Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Sixth seed Maximilian Marterer progressed after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4. Elsewhere, Dusan Lajovic beat Dennis Novak 6-2, 6-4 and will now face Thiem conqueror Klizen in the quarterfinals.

Japan's Taro Daniel advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Laslo Djere while in the last match of the day, Matteo Berrettini, winner of last week's Swiss Open, defeated Radu Albot 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1 in just under two hours.