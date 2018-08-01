        <
        >

          Austrian Open - Dominic Thiem out as top four seeds all taste defeat

          Dominic Thiem of Austria is the world No.8 Photo by Thomas Starke/Getty Images
          3:24 PM ET
          • ESPN

          It was a day of shocks at the Austrian Open, as the top four seeds - Dominic Thiem, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Fernando Verdasco and Robin Haase - all made second-round exits on Wednesday.

          Thiem, in front of a home crowd, lost to Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan 1-6, 6-1, 7-5, in a two-hour encounter. 2014 finalist Thiem, currently No. 8 in the ATP Rankings, had his serve broken in the final game, and lost his way from there.

          Fourth seed Hasse suffered the first shock of the day losing 6-7 (5), 4-6 to Jaume Munar while second seed Kohlschreiber was defeated shortly afterwards, losing 7-5, 3-6,1-6 to world No. 95 Denis Istomin.

          Former world No. 7 Verdasco, who was the third seed in Kitzbuhel, also blew a one-set lead as he lost 7-6 (6), 5-7, 3-6 to Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

          Sixth seed Maximilian Marterer progressed after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4. Elsewhere, Dusan Lajovic beat Dennis Novak 6-2, 6-4 and will now face Thiem conqueror Klizen in the quarterfinals.

          Japan's Taro Daniel advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Laslo Djere while in the last match of the day, Matteo Berrettini, winner of last week's Swiss Open, defeated Radu Albot 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1 in just under two hours.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices