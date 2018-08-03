WASHINGTON -- Andy Murray sat in his changeover chair and sobbed into a towel after winning his third consecutive three-setter to reach the Citi Open quarterfinals.

Murray worked deep into the night to get past 93rd-ranked Marius Copil of Romania 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a match that ended just past 3 a.m.

If Murray came to Washington in hopes of getting in some extra work as he tries to return to form after hip surgery in January, he is certainly accomplishing that.

After rain delayed earlier action, three-time major champion Murray and Copil didn't even start playing until midnight as Thursday turned to Friday. By the end, there were 100 or so fans in the main stadium at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

After taking a 5-0 lead in the opening-set tiebreaker, Murray dropped seven consecutive points to hand the lead over to Copil.

Former No. 1-ranked Murray is now at No. 832. He returned from an 11-month absence in June, playing just three matches before arriving at the Citi Open.

In Friday's quarterfinals, he will face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Earlier Thursday, a weary-looking John Isner hit serves in the low 90s mph and was broken twice in the opening set during a 6-4, 7-6 (6) loss to 152nd-ranked Noah Rubin in the second round of the Citi Open.

The No. 2-seeded Isner was coming off a title in Atlanta last week and a semifinal run at Wimbledon last month. Isner credited Rubin with having more energy.

Their all-American matchup was supposed to be played Wednesday but was postponed because of a thunderstorm. Play was also delayed Thursday, beginning about 3½ hours late because of a shower.

Rubin, whose right sneaker fell apart during a point in the second set, was scheduled to play his third-round match later Thursday against 16th seed Andrey Rublev.

Alexander Zverev beat older brother Mischa 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals in their first ATP main-draw match against each other.

Alexander, 21, is seeded No. 1 and the defending champion at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. Mischa, who turns 31 in a few weeks, was seeded No. 15. They had met twice before in qualifying matches, most recently in 2014, but never during the real rounds of a tournament.

"It was just fun," Mischa said. "That's all I can say."

The Zverevs' contest was the first brother vs. brother match on tour since Gerald Melzer beat Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals at Kitzbuhel, Austria, two years ago.

In other third-round matches, Alex De Minaur eliminated No. 11 Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-5, and No. 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat James Duckworth 6-3, 6-4.

In the women's draw, Nao Hibino withdrew before her match against No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic because of an injured abdominal muscle. Two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova won, as did No. 7 seed Donna Vekic, who edged Fanny Stollar 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13).

