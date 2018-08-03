WASHINGTON -- Defending champion Alexander Zverev returned to the Citi Open semifinals by coming back for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori in a rain-drenched tournament Friday.

Only two other men's and women's quarterfinals were completed before all play was called off on a wet day that also included three-time major champion Andy Murray's withdrawal.

The No. 1-seeded Zverev, who beat his older brother, Mischa, in the third round, also eliminated 2015 Washington champion Nishikori at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open a year ago en route to the title.

Editor's Picks Murray withdraws from quarters, cites fatigue Andy Murray won't continue at the Citi Open after a trio of three-setters and a schedule that had him start his latest win at midnight.

Germany's Zverev, 21, improved to 14-2 in his four appearances at the Citi Open.

On Saturday, he'll face 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. The No. 10 seed Tsitsipas beat No. 3 David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas is coming off his first run to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, last month at Wimbledon.

On the other half of the draw, Murray cited fatigue when he withdrew from his quarterfinal match Friday, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, who was given a walkover into the semifinals.

The remaining men's quarterfinal between No. 16 Andrey Rublev of Russia and unseeded Denis Kudla, who is from nearby Arlington, Virginia, never got started because of rain and was pushed to Saturday.

In the only women's quarterfinal that concluded, Andrea Petkovic got past No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (8). The other three women's matches were moved to Saturday.

Storms earlier in the week forced some men to play twice in one day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.