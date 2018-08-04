        <
        >

          Juan Martin del Potro, Fabio Fognini advance to Mifel Open final

          3:53 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS CABOS, Mexico -- Top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina advanced to the Mifel Open final Friday night, beating third-seeded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3, 7-6 (6).

          Del Potro will face second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over British left-hander Cameron Norrie in the first semifinal.

          Del Potro won for the third straight night in the hard-court event after a rest break following a five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The 2009 U.S. champion has 22 career victories, winning this year on hard courts at Indian Wells and Acapulco.

          Fognini, ranked 15th in the world, is seeking his third victory of the year after winning clay-court tournaments in Bastad and Sao Paolo.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices