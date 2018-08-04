Martin Klizan eased past Denis Istomin to claim the Generali Open title.

It was only the second ever all-qualifier final on the ATP World Tour, and Klizan dominated from the very start against a helpless Istomin.

The 29-year-old claimed a 6-2, 6-2 victory, getting business done in just one hour and eight minutes to win his sixth ATP Tour trophy. This was also his fourth title on clay.

Klizan, who also beat top seed Dominic Thiem in the round of 16, produced two breaks of serve in both sets while also offering up strong service games of his own.

"Sometimes in the finals I was lucky, sometimes it was hard work and sometimes I was better on court," Klizan told the ATP's official website, adding, "You never know what is going to happen. I am just happy to have that kind of statistic, winning six titles from six finals. In doubles, I have four titles from four finals - it is very good and I am very proud."

The Slovak's last ATP Tour singles title came back in 2016 when he beat Pablo Cuevas at the German Open.