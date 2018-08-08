        <
        >

          Novak Djokovic beats Peter Polansky to reach third round of Rogers Cup

          3:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TORONTO -- Four-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, defeating Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4.

          Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title last month, fired seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match.

          A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth at the Toronto tournament. He last won the Rogers Cup in 2016.

          It was only the second time the two veteran players had met and the first in nine years. Djokovic beat Polansky at a Rogers Cup in 2009.

          Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour.

