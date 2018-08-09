TORONTO -- Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb's serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded late on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus.

Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching cross-court winner before completing the victory in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Also, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4), and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa topped qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany and top-ranked Rafael Nadal had late matches.