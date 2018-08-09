MONTREAL -- U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the hard-court event.

Stephens looked to be cruising with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez rallied to tie it at 5. Stephens broke serve for 6-5 and scored four straight points to put away the match, ending it with a sharp cross-court forehand.

"Maybe the old me would have kind of freaked out," Stephens said. "I was kind of like, `OK, it's fine, she's allowed to play well. Just kind of regroup.' I did that. I was happy with that."

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the quarterfinals, the American will face Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner over 10th-seeded Julia Görges of Germany. Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.

Ashleigh Barty, the 15th seed from Australia, beat France's Alize Cornet 7-6 (3), 6-4.

In rain-delayed, second-round matches, Halep topped Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (9), 4-6, 7-5; Johanna Konta of Britain topped Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-1, and 13th-seeded Venus Williams beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 6-4. Later Thursday, Halep was set to play Williams, and Konta was scheduled to face defending champion Elina Svitolina.