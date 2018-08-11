Andy Murray has been handed a tough draw at the Cincinnati Open which could include an early match against Roger Federer.

The two-time tournament champion will continue his return from a long-term hip injury when he plays world no. 18 Lucas Pouille in the first round.

Murray opted to miss the Rogers Cup in Toronto this week to aid his recovery after a gruelling run to the quarterfinals at the Citi Open in Washington earlier this month.

The former world no. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion has also been drawn in the same section as second seed Federer and -- should both come through their first two matches -- they could meet in the third round.

Both players have formidable records at Cincinnati with Federer winning seven titles including on his last appearance in 2015 and Murray winning in 2008 and 2011.

Elsewhere Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic faces Steve Johnson and Kyle Edmund faces Mackenzie McDonald, while Federer and Nadal both have byes to the second round.

In the women's draw Johanna Konta will play Aryna Sabalenka in the first round.