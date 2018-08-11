        <
          Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches Rogers Cup final

          6:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TORONTO -- Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest player to beat four straight top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990, outlasting Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Saturday to reach the Rogers Cup final.

          The 19-year-old Tsitsipas, ranked a career-high 27th and guaranteed to break into the top 20 on Monday, will face the winner of the late match between top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov.

          Tsitsipas beat the fourth-seeded Anderson after topping seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded defending champion Alexander Zverev to reach his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal.

