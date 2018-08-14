NEW YORK -- Former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka have received wild cards for this year's final Grand Slam tournament.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, another US Open champion, also was given a wild card Tuesday by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Wawrinka did not defend his 2016 title, pulling out of the 2017 tournament because of a knee injury that has dropped his ranking from No. 3 to No. 151.

Azarenka has twice won the Australian Opens and twice been a US Open runner-up. She didn't play in Flushing Meadows last year because of a custody dispute. She is ranked No. 87, one spot ahead of Kuznetsova, the 2004 US Open champion.

The tournament begins Aug. 27.