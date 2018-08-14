        <
        >

          Hyeon Chung, Milos Raonic advance at Western & Southern Open

          2:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MASON, Ohio -- Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung won the last five games to rally past Jack Sock 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

          Two-time Cincinnati semifinalist Milos Raonic advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 first-round win over qualifier Dusan Lajovic in this US Open tuneup. Robin Haase also made it to the second round, defeating Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

          On the women's side, 15th-seeded Elise Mertens scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Magdalena Rybarikova. Ashleigh Barty, seeded 16th, stopped wild card Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 7-5.

          Maria Sakkari upset Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 7-6 (8). Ekaterina Makarova cruised past qualifier Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-2.

