Serena Williams was eliminated from the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, falling to eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 second-round loss.

Williams was making her first appearance at the tournament since winning the title in 2015. She opened with a straight-sets victory against Daria Gavrilova, a match that took just 65 minutes.

Williams also was knocked out in her last tournament two weeks ago at San Jose, where she suffered the most lopsided defeat of her career. The 23-time Grand Slam winner lost to Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-0, before withdrawing from last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal.

