          Sloane Stephens wins opener at Western & Southern Open

          12:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MASON, Ohio -- Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens overcame a thumb injury to cruise into the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over qualifier Tatjana Maria on Wednesday.

          A trainer applied a bandage to the third-seeded Stephens' right thumb between the third and fourth games of the second set of this US Open tuneup.

          The match was Stephens' first since losing on Sunday to Simona Halep in the finals at Montreal.

          Sloane's semifinal appearance last season is her best Cincinnati finish in six previous appearances.

