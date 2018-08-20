NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Top-ranked Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Connecticut Open, citing a sore right Achilles tendon.

The Romanian was scheduled to play Tuesday in New Haven, but says in a statement her Achilles is sore from "two weeks of many matches and I need to recover in time for the US Open."

Simona Halep had a title run in Montreal and a runner-up finish in Cincinnati before pulling out of the Connecticut Open GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Halep won the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Aug. 12 and advanced to the finals in Cincinnati, losing in three sets Sunday to Kiki Bertens at the Western & Southern Open.

The New Haven tournament also lost American CoCo Vandeweghe to injury. She withdrew Sunday with a sore right ankle while leading in the third set of her first-round match with Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic lost Monday to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 6-1, 6-3.