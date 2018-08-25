        <
          Daniil Medvedev easily tops Taro Daniel, makes Winston-Salem final

          9:31 PM ET
          WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat Japan's Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-1 on Friday night to reach the Winston-Salem Open semifinals.

          Medvedev, 22, won in Sydney in January for his first ATP Tour victory.

          Second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain faced eighth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States in the second semifinal in the US Open tuneup event at Wake Forest Tennis Center.

          In the doubles final, second-seeded Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Hungary successfully defended their title, beating Jamie Cerretani of the United States and Leander Paes of India 6-4, 6-2. Rojer and Tecau are the defending US Open doubles champions.

