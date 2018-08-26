Experts' picks: Don't bet against Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

Just like that the final Grand Slam event of the year is here. The Big Three, Roger Federer (Australia), Rafael Nadal (French) and Novak Djokovic (Wimbledon), won the first three majors of the year. The US Open could very well determine which one is the head of the 2018 class.

The women have divvied up the first three majors as well, with Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber hoisting the respective winner's trophies.

How will things play out in New York? Our experts share their picks:

Men's singles

Drysdale Shriver Gilbert McEnroe Nadal Nadal Nadal Nadal

Women's singles

Drysdale Shriver Gilbert McEnroe Halep Halep Stephens Stephens

Men's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Drysdale Shriver Gilbert McEnroe Nishikori Nishikori Raonic Tsitsipas

Women's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Drysdale Shriver Gilbert McEnroe S. Williams Sabalenka Kontaveit Sabalenka