        <
        >

          Experts' picks: Don't bet against Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

          Rafael Nadal is looking to win his second US Open championship in the past three years. Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire
          10:02 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Just like that the final Grand Slam event of the year is here. The Big Three, Roger Federer (Australia), Rafael Nadal (French) and Novak Djokovic (Wimbledon), won the first three majors of the year. The US Open could very well determine which one is the head of the 2018 class.

          The women have divvied up the first three majors as well, with Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber hoisting the respective winner's trophies.

          How will things play out in New York? Our experts share their picks:

          Men's singles

          Women's singles

          Men's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          Women's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          play
          0:57

          Serena's stellar US Open career

          Take a look at the 6 times Serena Williams has won the US Open in her illustrious career.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices