Patrick McEnroe and Mary Joe Fernandez praise the US Open's decision to have a heat break between the men's third and fourth set. (1:12)

NEW YORK -- With temperatures at 94 degrees and expected to rise to 97 at the U.S. Open Tuesday, the United States Tennis Association released an extreme heat policy for the tournament.

The men will now receive a 10-minute break between the third and the fourth set. No coaching will be permitted, but players will be allowed to take bathroom breaks and showers to cool down. The tournament referee and the US Open medical team will monitor the on-site conditions to determine when the policy will no longer be in effect.

The heat has resulted in two players retiring during their first-round matches during the Tuesday afternoon session. Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis retired due to a heat illness and Stefano Travaglia retired due to cramps, according to tournament referee Brian Earley.

During a break in the second set of the Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics match, Djokovic asked for a trash can -- in case he became ill -- and was provided with several towels with ice for him to cool down.

This rule change comes after the Women's Tennis Association sent out a statement - reinforcing their policy -- for the women's side of the tournament on Monday allowing players to take a 10-minute break after the completion of the second set, if one player requests it. A heat break was taken in the Taylor Townsend-Amanda Anisimova match earlier Tuesday. Townsend won the match in three sets after dropping the first set.

"I just imagine I'm laying on a beach with a margarita in hand," said Caroline Wozniacki said when asked about how she handles the heat during the match.

It's not just the players that are affected. Fans are feeling the heat, as well. About 20 people were taken to first aid stations, according to officials, after complaining of dehydration. Some even felt faint. They were given ice packs and electrolytes, and their vitals were checked.