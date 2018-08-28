NEW YORK -- Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki easily reached the US Open's second round by beating 2011 titlist Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2.

Editor's Picks With temps soaring, US Open has heat policy The USTA and WTA have issued heat policies for the US Open with extreme temperatures affecting the tournament.

The No. 2 Wozniacki is the highest-seeded woman left in the field after No. 1 Simona Halep lost her opening match.

Wozniacki was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2009 and 2014.

Later on Tuesday, Coco Vandeweghe double-faulted 12 times and lost in the first round a year after making it all the way to the semifinals.

Caroline Wozniacki returns a shot during her first-round U.S. Open victory over Samantha Stosur on Tuesday. Al Bello/Getty Images

The 24th-seeded American lost to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Vandeweghe made a total of 35 unforced errors, 16 more than Flipkens.

At the 2017 US Open, Vandeweghe was one of four American women in the semifinals.

The WTA's heat rule is in effect, allowing players a break between the second and third sets.

Players left the court on Louis Armstrong Stadium, where No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko and Andrea Petkovic split the first two sets.

The heat rule allows for a 10-minute break if either player requests it. If both decline, play continues.

It was already 95 degrees when Vandeweghe took Court 17 for her match following No. 5 seed Petra Kvitova's victory. Kvitova and Yanina Wickmayer wore towels around their necks during changeovers to battle the heat.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.