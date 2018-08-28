NEW YORK -- Madison Keys eased into the second round of the US Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 71st-ranked Pauline Parmentier of France on Tuesday evening.

Editor's Picks Federer cruises, then clarifies retirement joke Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic moved one step closer to a potential quarterfinal showdown after each came away with a first-round win on Tuesday at the US Open.

Three players retire due to heat at US Open The USTA and WTA instituted heat policies at the US Open, where temperatures reached 98 degrees. Novak Djokovic and his opponent used ice baths to cool down. 1 Related

The 14th-seeded Keys was the runner-up to Sloane Stephens here a year ago.

That was the first career Grand Slam final for Keys, who was one of four American women in the semifinals.

For Eugenie Bouchard, the night marked her first win here since 2015, the year she withdrew from the tournament after a fall left her with a concussion.

Bouchard had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw and moved into the second round by beating Harmony Tan of France 6-3, 6-1.

Canada's Bouchard was the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up and reached No. 5 in the rankings. She's now 137th.

Madison Keys serves to Pauline Parmentier during the first round of the US Open on Tuesday night. Keys advanced in straight sets. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

In February, she reached a settlement in her lawsuit against the U.S. Tennis Association about her 2015 slip on a floor in the trainers' room.

She lost in the Open's first round the past two years.

Earlier, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki easily reached the second round by beating 2011 titlist Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 seed Wozniacki is the highest-seeded woman left in the field after No. 1 Simona Halep lost her opening match. Wozniacki was the runner-up here in 2009 and 2014.

While Wozniacki had an easy day, two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta stumbled again in a major. A 6-2, 6-2 loss to No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia was Konta's fifth consecutive exit in the first or second round at a Slam.

Before that, Konta made the final four at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon last year, propelling her to No. 4 in the rankings. Now she's 46th.

"I don't think there's too much to really beat myself up over and analyze," Konta said. "I mean, that's just the way it is sometimes."

In other action, Coco Vandeweghe double-faulted 12 times and lost in the first round a year after making it to the semifinals.

The 24th-seeded American lost to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (3). Vandeweghe made a total of 35 unforced errors, 16 more than Flipkens.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.