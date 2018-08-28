Novak Djokovic revealed how he spent his heat break during his US Open first-round win: Sitting naked in an ice bath next to opponent Marton Fucsovics in the locker room. (2:45)

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the US Open, fighting through extreme heat that caused him to feel sick during his match to beat Marton Fucsovics in four sets on Tuesday.

Djokovic missed the US Open last year because of an elbow injury and was playing his first match at Flushing Meadows in New York since losing the 2016 final to Stan Wawrinka.

It was a tough one, until he dominated after players were allowed to leave the court for 10 minutes following the third and fourth sets. Once they returned, the No. 6 seed finished off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory in 2 hours, 59 minutes.

Djokovic asked for a trash can during a break in the second set -- in case he became ill -- and was provided with several towels with ice for him to cool down. He revealed after the match that during the break between the third and fourth sets, the two competitors stripped down and took ice baths side by side in the locker room before resuming the match.

"It was funny," Djokovic said. "Marton and I had the ice baths, one next to the other. So we were in the two ice baths, we were naked in the ice baths, and it was quite a wonderful feeling, you know. Battling with a guy for two and a half hours and then you get into the locker room and you haven't finished the match and you're naked in the ice baths. It was quite a magnificent feeling, I must say."

