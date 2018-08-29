Alize Cornet removes her shirt on the court after realizing it is on backwards during her match and is given a code violation by the chair umpire. (1:02)

NEW YORK -- The US Open says it regrets that a player was given a code violation for changing her shirt on the court during a match, clarifying its rules on when that is allowed.

Alize Cornet of France returned from a break in action during her match Tuesday with her shirt on backward. She took off the shirt and put it back on correctly while standing near the back of the court and was given a code violation by the chair umpire.

The penalty drew criticism on social media, with people -- including Andy Murray's mother, Judy -- noting that men frequently change their shirts while sitting in their chairs during changeovers.

Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct..... 😳

But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 28, 2018

"The code violation that USTA handed to Alize Cornet during her first round match at the US Open was unfair and it was not based on a WTA rule, as the WTA has no rule against a change of attire on court," the women's tour said in a statement. "The WTA has always been and always will be a pioneer for women and women's sports. This code violation came under the Grand Slam rules and we are pleased to see the USTA has now changed this policy. Alize did nothing wrong."

Tournament officials said in a statement Wednesday that all players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair, adding that female players can also change their shirts in a private location near the court if it is available without being assessed a bathroom break.