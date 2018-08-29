Venus Williams sets up a potential meeting with her sister Serena at the US Open after defeating Camila Giorgi in a grueling, two-set match. (0:58)

Get ready for the latest Grand Slam installment of Williams vs. Williams. One big difference this time: The superstar siblings will be meeting in the third round at the US Open, their earliest showdown at a major tournament in 20 years.

Serena Williams set up the highly anticipated matchup at Flushing Meadows by hitting 13 aces and overwhelming 101st-ranked Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night. Hours earlier, across the way at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Venus Williams did her part with another straight-set victory, eliminating 40th-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-4, 7-5.

"I hope," Venus said after her match, "we get to play."

Serena made sure of it.

They will play Friday, and it is going to be their 30th tour-level encounter -- plus, of course, all those times when they traded shots from across the net as kids in California, then on practice courts all around the world.

Serena noted that the sisters' continued excellence on the court has surprised her.

"I think that part is really remarkable," she said of playing Venus 20 years after their first Grand Slam meeting. "I never would have thought that we would still be playing professional."

Friday's match will be the soonest the sisters have played each other at any Grand Slam since their very first tour match, all the way back at the 1998 Australian Open. Venus won that one. But since then, it's been the younger Serena who's grown dominant.

The reason this match comes so early is that their rankings are not what they've been in the past. Serena is No. 26, playing in only the seventh tournament since she was off the tour for more than a year while having a baby. Even though the U.S. Tennis Association bumped her seeding up to reflect her past success, it still placed her at No. 17. Venus, meanwhile is No. 16.

"It's so young in the tournament," Serena said. "We would have rather met later."

She leads the series 17-12, including 10-5 at majors.

Serena Williams took care of business Wednesday night to set up a third-round showdown with her sister Venus in the third round of the US Open. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Both have been ranked No. 1. They have won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles trophies, 23 by Serena. They own eight US Open singles championships, six by Serena.

They've played each other in the finals of all four Slams, including at the US Open in 2001 (when Venus won) and 2002 (when Serena did).

"It's incredible what they've done. I mean, amazing really. Obviously there's been other siblings that have had fantastic careers in tennis, but none anywhere close to what they've managed to achieve," said three-time major champion Andy Murray, whose first major since hip surgery ended with a four-set loss to No. 31 Fernando Verdasco. "I'd be surprised if anything like that ever happens again."

Defending women's champion Sloane Stephens rallied to reach the third round of the US Open with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anhelina Kalinina.

Stephens set up a third-round matchup with Victoria Azarenka, the former No. 1 player who has twice been a US Open finalist.

Stephens served an ace to finally put away the 2-hour, 46-minute match against Kalinina, a Ukrainian qualifier who was playing her first Grand Slam tournament.

Azarenka had a much easier Wednesday than Stephens, reaching the third round in her return to the US Open by beating No. 25 seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-1, 6-2.

The quick match meant Azarenka didn't stay out in the heat too long.

"Yeah, I'm very happy about that," she said.

A former top-ranked player, Azarenka is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015 after giving birth to a son.

With a ranking too low for direct entry, she received a wild card into the tournament. She is unseeded at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2007.

Seeded women who advanced on another day with the temperature topping 95 degrees included No. 7 Elina Svitolina, No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, No. 15 Elise Mertens, No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova and No. 23 Barbora Strycova, all in straight sets.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.