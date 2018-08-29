Venus Williams sets up a potential meeting with her sister Serena at the US Open after defeating Camila Giorgi in grueling 2-set match. (0:58)

Venus Williams has done her part to set up an all-Williams matchup at the US Open. Now it's her sister's turn to make it happen.

The 16th-seeded Williams reached the third round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth year in a row, beating 40th-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-4, 7-5 despite producing fewer than half as many winners.

If Williams' younger sister, Serena Williams, can beat Carina Witthoeft in the second round on Wednesday night, the two siblings with a combined 30 Grand Slam titles will play each other Friday.

It would be the earliest Williams vs. Williams showdown at a Grand Slam tournament since their very first tour-level match, all the way back at the 1998 Australian Open.

Venus says: "I hope we get to play."

Of the 82 points that went her way Wednesday, only 13 came via her own winners. Giorgi had 29 winners, but also 41 unforced errors and 28 forced errors.

Venus Williams is headed to the third round of the US Open for the fifth year in a row after a tough straight-set win over Camila Giorgi on Wednesday. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Defending champion Sloane Stephens rallied to reach the third round of the US Open with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anhelina Kalinina.

Stephens set up a third-round matchup with Victoria Azarenka, the former No. 1 player who has twice been a US Open finalist.

Editor's Picks US Open: Cornet shirt change penalty was unfair The US Open says Alize Cornet should not have been penalized for taking off her shirt and putting it back on correctly after returning from a break with it on backward.

Stephens served an ace to finally put away the 2-hour, 46-minute match against Kalinina, a Ukrainian qualifier who was playing her first Grand Slam tournament.

Azarenka had a much easier Wednesday than Stephens, reaching the third round in her return to the US Open by beating No. 25 seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-1, 6-2.

A former top-ranked player, Azarenka is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015 after giving birth to a son.

With a ranking too low for direct entry, she received a wild card into the tournament. She is unseeded at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2007.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.