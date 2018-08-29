NEW YORK -- Stan Wawrinka ran his US Open winning streak to nine, beating French qualifier Ugo Humbert on Wednesday to reach the third round.

Wawrinka, the 2016 champion who missed the Grand Slam tournament last year because of two left knee surgeries, won 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The unseeded Swiss next faces No. 25 seed Milos Raonic of Canada in the third round.

Raonic swept past Gilles Simon of France 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 15 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated in the second round by Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

It was a surprisingly early exit for the 20-year-old Greek after his strong hard-court season. He had 64 unforced errors against just 27 winners in the match that lasted 2 hours, 48 minutes.

Tsitsipas beat four top-10 opponents in Toronto -- becoming the youngest player to do so at an event since the ATP World Tour began in 1990 -- before losing to top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the final. He also reached the semifinals in Washington and came into the US Open as the highest-seeded debutant since Richard Gasquet was No. 13 in 2005.

Past US Open champions Juan Martin del Potro, Andy Murray and Nadal were all in action later Wednesday -- with 2009 winner del Potro and 2012 winner Murray set up to meet in the third round with victories.

