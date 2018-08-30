Benoit Paire's return of Roger Federer's serve goes wide on match point, giving Federer the victory in their second-round matchup. (0:27)

NEW YORK -- Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the US Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer, who will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios, improved to 7-0 for his career against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.

In other matches, No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev, who had been knocked out in the second round in his three previous appearances here, reached the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Nicolas Mahut.

The German leads the ATP Tour in wins this year, has already won three ATP Masters 1000 titles and at 21 is the popular pick as the young star most likely to have a Grand Slam breakthrough and the end the stranglehold veterans such as Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had on the majors.

Zverev -- perhaps benefiting from a tame early draw that started with two lucky losers -- hasn't dropped more than four games in a set thus far.

No. 14 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy was upset in the second round by 55th-ranked John Millman of Australia 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

By reaching the third round, Millman equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament.

Fognini, the husband of 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta, was kicked out of the US Open doubles tournament last year after vulgarly insulting a female chair umpire during a first-round loss in singles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.