Madison Keys caps her win over Bernarda Pera in the US Open second round with a sweet drop shot. (0:23)

Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the US Open, defeating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.

Keys, the US Open runner-up last year, served eight aces and never lost her serve in a match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.

The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.

Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber got through a second-round test, edging 82nd-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Kerber moved ahead in a third set filled with lengthy baseline exchanges by breaking in the next-to-last game, when Larsson double-faulted.

The No. 4-seeded Kerber won the US Open in 2016. Her other Grand Slam trophies came at that year's Australian Open and this year's Wimbledon.

Belarus has seen top performances from its athletes so far, as Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka each won second-round matches at the US Open. With former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka and Vera Lapko also winning their first matches at Flushing Meadows, Belarus had four players reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Azarenka had already reached the third round and was joined by the 33rd-ranked Sasnovich, who upset No. 11 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (3), and No. 26 seed Sabalenka, who ousted Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Azarenka faces defending champion Sloane Stephens in the third round Friday. Lapko lost to 15th-seeded Elise Mertens on Wednesday.

No. 5 seed Petra Kvitova, No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia, No. 13 seed Kiki Bertens and No. 20 seed Naomi Osaka all advanced.