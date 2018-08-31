Defending champ Sloane Stephens closes out a straight-sets win over Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the US Open. (0:37)

Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens grabbed the last three games after a brief break while the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof was shut because of a light rain and defeated two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

Stephens had gone from leading 3-1 to trailing 4-3 in the second set when raindrops fell and the decision was made to close the arena.

When Stephens ended the match with a crosscourt forehand winner, she pumped both arms repeatedly. After shaking hands with Azarenka, Stephens again celebrated that way.

The No. 3 seed Stephens will face No. 15 Elise Mertens next.