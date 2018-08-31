NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal's knee was bothering him. His decade-younger, barrel-chested US Open foe was bashing the ball.

The defending champion was two points away from falling into a two-set hole. Then he was two points away from dropping the third set. And then he was one point from losing the fourth set and being pushed to a fifth.

Editor's Picks Stephens advances to 4th round of US Open Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens beat two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier says a "comprehensive review" determined that chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani's midmatch chat with the player went "beyond our protocol," but he would not be sanctioned because of his "exemplary track record." 1 Related

As all of those key moments presented themselves, he managed to come through. The No. 1-ranked Nadal overcame a shaky start Friday and used his customary relentless style to wear down No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov physically and mentally, eventually getting to the fourth round with an entertaining and back-and-forth 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) victory that took 4 hours, 23 minutes.

"I escaped a very tough situation,'' Nadal said, "so it's a great thing.''

The man he beat in last year's final at Flushing Meadows, No. 5 Kevin Anderson, got through his own tough test against an up-and-coming opponent, edging No. 28 Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

After Nadal ceded the opening set, he had a trainer put tape under his right knee, which has caused problems off-and-on for the Spaniard over the years. Nadal later got more wrapping there during a 10-minute break at 5-all in the second set while the retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was shut because of light rain.

Just prior to the delay, Khachanov had served for that set at 5-4, and three times was two points away from taking it. But he couldn't get closer than that. Nadal broke for 5-all and, after the delay, broke again to even it at a set apiece, aided by two double-faults from Khachanov. When Nadal earned that set with a passing shot that drew an errant volley, he crouched and yelled. Folks sitting in his guest box rose. A chunk of the crowd gave a standing ovation. Khachanov swatted a ball in disgust.

The end of the third set was similar: Khachanov twice was two points from owning it and couldn't get across the line, helping Nadal with three double-faults in the tiebreaker. And while Nadal kept letting set points slip away, four in all, he made No. 5 count, and how. It was a quintessential Nadal point, too: a 39-stroke exchange after the serve that featured so much defense from Nadal until Khachanov netted a backhand, then tossed his racket on the sideline.

"I needed that set, of course,'' Nadal said.

For the 10th time in his past 11 US Open appearances, top seed Rafael Nadal advanced to the Round of 16 after edging Karen Khachanov in a tight four-set match that lasted over four hours. Steven Ryan/Getty Images

He had one more pivotal part to get through: Khachanov's set point in the fourth while ahead 6-5 as Nadal served at 30-40. But Khachanov put a forehand in the net there, and after a thrilling point that featured a drop shot, a lob, a leaping tweener by Khachanov and a volley winner by Nadal, they headed to another tiebreaker.

Nadal moves into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the 10th time in his past 11 appearances.

In other men's third-round action, Dominic Thiem won another lengthy match to reach the Round of 16.

The No. 9 seed beat American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a match that lasted 3 hours, 19 minutes.

Each of the last two sets took more than an hour before Thiem moved on to a matchup with either 2017 US Open runner-up Kevin Anderson or Denis Shapovalov.

Thiem won a five-set match that lasted 3 hours, 34 minutes against another American, Steve Johnson, in the previous round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.