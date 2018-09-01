NEW YORK -- The youngest player left in the women's field is through to the fourth round of the US Open. And so is last year's runner-up.

Marketa Vondrousova upset No. 13 seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (1) in the first match completed Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Vondrousova, 19, was one of two teenagers to reach the third round, along with American Sofia Kenin. Kenin was knocked out Friday by No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova.

Vondrousova was one of six Czechs, including Pliskova, to reach the third round. She could meet another, Katerina Siniakova, in the round of 16. Siniakova played Lesia Tsurenko later Saturday.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys, who lost in last year's final, rallied after dropping the first set to beat Aleksandra Krunic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The 14th-seeded Keys looked out of sorts in the first set, but she was resilient the rest of the way and won 12 of the last 15 games. She said she was nervous -- she even whiffed on an overhead -- but thanked the crowd for pulling her through into the round of 16.

Keys lost to Sloane Stephens in the final last year and lost to her again this year in the French Open semis. But Keys has been plagued with injuries for most of the season and slipped out of the top 10 in the rankings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.