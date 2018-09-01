Roger Federer hits a running forehand winner around the net during his straight-sets victory over Nick Kyrgios. (0:48)

NEW YORK -- There were few dull moments as Roger Federer took care of Nick Kyrgios in straight sets Saturday at the US Open.

Federer, who fended off four break opportunities in a sluggish first set, eventually ran away with the match 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

Tensions ran high early for Kyrgios, who was overheard berating his camp, which appeared to be encouraging him to get in his first serve.

"Say something else, say something else ... move your feet or something ... first serve, first serve, always first f---ing serve," Kyrgios said, glaring at his camp. "Of course I am trying to get in the serve."

Afterward, Kyrgios said he was frustrated with himself for not capitalizing on his chances.

"You know, got to the business end of the first set, crucial moment," Kyrgios said. "Played a terrible service game. Didn't make any first serves. Just it was tough. I knew how important that first set was."

During the second set, Kyrgios yelled out, "I need to hire a coach!"

When asked about it later, Kyrgios laughed it off, denying he said it. Later, Kyrgios said not having coach had nothing to do with his performance Saturday.

"At 3-all, love-40 [in the first set], I take one of those points, the match is wide open," Kyrgios said. "He's not going to play as well as he did towards the end of the first set or into the second set. Doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out."

Federer reached the fourth round for the 17th time in 18 attempts. Against Kyrgios, he hit 51 winners, including an incredible flick-around-the-post winner that sent the fans into a frenzy. Kyrgios, too, took a moment to admire the shot.

"Yeah, it was unbelievable," Kyrgios said. "I'm probably going to place it on Instagram."

Federer, who improved to 53-1 in during the first week of the US Open, will face Australia's John Millman on Monday.