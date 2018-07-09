On the women's side, it's falling apart at the seeds

Angelique Kerber wins the first set in convincing fashion, but the reigning Wimby champ falls to No. 29 seed Dominika Cibulkova in the final two sets. (0:45)

As Dominika Cibulkova celebrated her upset third-round victory on Saturday -- falling to the ground, raising her firsts in victory, emitting a yell -- Angelique Kerber quietly collected her bag and quickly headed to the exit.

She was already out the door by the time her name was announced to the crowd.

Having won the first set in convincing fashion and looking as if a win was imminent, the reigning Wimbledon champion instead made a stunning departure. Cibulkova, the No. 29 seed, stormed back to take the final two sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 -- notching 40 winners during the 2 hour and 13 minute match. Kerber had no answers for her powerful groundstrokes and impressive resolve.

"I had my chances, but I couldn't take it, especially in the third set," said Kerber, the No. 4 seed. "Also, I mean, I was not able actually to play my best tennis in the important moment."

Angelique Kerber is just the latest top seed to go down at the US Open. KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

The 30-year-old appeared increasingly frustrated with herself in the final set, and dejected at its conclusion, clearly disappointed to end her once-promising summer in such a way. Tennis fans perhaps felt the same as yet another favorite was sent packing. With her elimination, none of the 2018 Grand Slam women's champions remains in the draw heading into the second week of the year's final major. Australian Open victor Caroline Wozniacki lost in the second round to Lesia Tsurenko, and French Open winner Simona Halep saw her run in Queens end in the first round to Kaia Kanepi.

And the big losses don't stop there -- Caroline Garcia, Julia Goerges, Garbine Muguruza, Kiki Bertens, Daria Kasatkina and Venus Williams are all gone now too. Similar to Wimbledon, where all of the top 10 seeds were gone before the quarterfinals, the US Open has been full of shocking early results on the women's side.

But ... do you know who is still around? (Yeah, you know.)

Serena Williams.

Serena Williams' road deep into the US Open isn't as bumpy as it once was. TPN/Getty Images

As Kerber ended Williams' miracle run in the final at the All-England Club, and has been a constant foil for the 23-time Grand Slam champion over the past few years, her elimination has to be seen as good news in the Williams camp. The two potentially could have met again the final at the US Open. As Williams also would have faced top-seeded Halep in the fourth round, it certainly feels as if the draw is starting to open up for her.

After losing to Serena on Friday in the third round, her sister Venus, who knows her game better than anyone, said it was "the best match she's ever played against me." Considering they've played 30 times on the WTA, that is certainly saying something.

But no matter how well Williams is currently playing, that's not to say it will be easy -- No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova is her potential quarterfinal opponent and defending champion Sloane Stephens could await in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the draw, a certain five-time Grand Slam champion named Maria Sharapova is still standing. While their head-to-head record is incredibly lopsided at 19-2, it is still one of the most tantalizing matchups in the game. The 31-year-old Russian will take on No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday night, but if she can get past the 2017 French Open champion, her path appears to be slightly easier as well due to some of the previous upsets. She would next take on Carla Suarez Navarro -- whom she has beaten in four of their five career meetings -- in the fourth round.

Could this finally mark the return of Williams and Sharapova's rivalry? It's obviously way too early to say, but it is a very interesting possibility.

Or perhaps Stephens, who is the top-seeded player left in the draw and currently playing some of her best tennis, will seize on the absence of other favorites, and beat Williams en route to yet another final and title. She survived a tough test against Victoria Azarenka on Friday, and certainly seems up for the challenge.

However, if this unpredictable, upset-riddled year has taught us anything, it's that anything is possible. Wozniacki and Halep both finally won their first major titles this year; could we see another first-time champion? Cibulkova, Pliskova, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka, among others, have to hope so.

No matter what happens, it definitely will be worth watching.