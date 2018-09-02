Rafael Nadal serves an ace on match point of his third-round US Open victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili. (0:22)

Rafael Nadal is back in the US Open quarterfinals after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

The defending champion will next face No. 9 seed Dominic Thiem. That will be a rematch of Nadal's victory in the French Open final and will be their first meeting not on clay.

The top-ranked Spaniard improved to 8-2 in fourth-round matches in the US Open, rebounding from dropping the tiebreaker in the third set Sunday to break the Georgian's serve twice in the fourth set.

Thiem eliminated 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory in the fourth round. Anderson was hoping to earn a rematch with Nadal, who beat him last year in the final at Flushing Meadows. The No. 5 seed had also reached the Wimbledon final this year.